Coronavirus: Fresh Produce Industry Resources

As we continue to learn about coronavirus, and specifically COVID-19, we’ve created this resource to help address commonly asked questions, and resources that can help keep you informed.

Where can I get current information?

The CDC website contains general and other useful information regarding COVID-19. It has the latest number of cases, how to protect yourself from illness, what to do if you are sick, and how to avoid stigma.

Can fresh produce transmit the virus?

There is no evidence that fresh produce (or any other food, or other product/ material) can transmit the virus. While CDC and FDA have not made a specific statement regarding food, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland addressed the question of transfer via food, noting there is no evidence to support this. Additionally, a research study on a coronavirus and lettuce and strawberries showed that transfer via this kind of virus is lower than for some other respiratory viruses, and it dies off after a few days.

This week FDA Commissioner Hahn issued a statement that’s not specific to food, but that does suggest minimal concern related to products imported from China.

What can my business do to prepare?

CDC posted guidance for employers and businesses related to Coronavirus COVID-19.

What can I personally do to protect myself?

As advised by the government, wash your hands, and avoid people who appear to be ill (with flu-like symptoms). If you sneeze, use a tissue and discard it, or sneeze into your elbow (not your bare hand).

How does COVID-19 compare to the flu? (as of 2/28/20)

