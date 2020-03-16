Coronavirus: Fresh Produce Industry Resource Page

In these unprecedented times, we’ve created this resource to help the fresh produce industry and supply chain partners address commonly asked questions, and resources that can help keep you and your business informed.

The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for American

Where can I get current information?

The World Health Organization has a Question and Answer page on COVID-19.

The CDC website contains general and other useful information regarding COVID-19. It has the latest number of cases, how to protect yourself from illness and what to do if you are sick.

Specifically, the CDC is updating this page regularly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, tracking cases in the U.S. Numbers close out at 4 p.m. the day before reporting.

Can fresh produce transmit the COVID-19 virus?

There is no evidence that fresh produce (or any other food, or other product/material) can transmit the virus. FDA directly addresses food safety concerns at the bottom of their FAQ page here.

Additionally, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland addressed the question of transfer via food, noting there is no evidence to support this. There also is a research study on coronavirus and the survival of respiratory viruses on fresh produce, which showed that transfer via this kind of virus is lower than for some other respiratory viruses, and it dies off after a few days.

United Fresh, PMA and FMI issued a joint statement on the matter of food transmission:

“There are no clinically confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the consumption of fresh produce or food sold through traditional retail outlets. As consumers select their produce, adhering to food safety guidance is critical. We encourage consumers to wash their hands, and wash and prepare their produce following FDA recommendations.”

Food Safety Magazine has published the article Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and Food Safety: A Time for Facts, Not Panic which also addresses the question of food transmission.

What can my business do to prepare?

CDC posted guidance for employers and businesses related to Coronavirus COVID-19. WHO also provides guidance on this topic.

Additional Employer and Workplace Resources:

What should my company do if an employee gets sick?

The US Department of Labor Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) addresses this issue here: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/controlprevention.html

How long does the virus last on a surface? And how can my company decontaminate a surface that an infected worker may have touched?

WHO answers this question by saying “Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (e.g. type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment).”

OSHA addresses this issue by saying “At this time, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 is spread through environmental exposures, such as coming into contact with contaminated surfaces.

Because the transmissibility of COVID-19 from contaminated environmental surfaces and objects is not fully understood, employers should carefully evaluate whether or not work areas occupied by people suspected to have virus may have been contaminated and whether or not they need to be decontaminated in response.

Outside of healthcare and deathcare facilities, there is typically no need to perform special cleaning or decontamination of work environments when a person suspected of having the virus has been present, unless those environments are visibly contaminated with blood or other body fluids. In limited cases where further cleaning and decontamination may be necessary, consult U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance for cleaning and disinfecting environments, including those contaminated with other coronavirus.”

DOT has suspended Hours of Service Rules, how does that impact fresh produce transportation?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration suspended the current rules regarding Hours of Service for vehicles carrying supplies in response to the COVID-19 crisis. This generally applies to the delivery of fresh produce. Only those supplies being provided to alleviate the crisis (including food) are determined to be eligible for this exemption. Not all requirements under the Hours of Service rule are exempted including drug and alcohol use by drivers

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has published general emergency FAQ’s

How does COVID-19 impact PACA, Inspections and other services provided by USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Services?

USDA AMS has sent a message to their customers outlining that they will continue to provide regular services to companies that do business with AMS. They also sent a letter of commitment to industry partners.

How does COVID-19 impact H-2A?

The COVID-19 virus has the potential to cause disruption in the ability for growers to obtain access to H-2A workers. Current restrictions on travel to the U.S. from certain countries and the consideration of further restrictions threatens the spring harvest of fresh produce. Similarly, restrictions by countries in South and Central America, with regards to travel to the U.S., could place additional pressure on growers. The extent of the impact is not yet known as further restrictions regarding foreign travel remain in question.

What can I personally do to protect myself?

As advised by the government, wash your hands, and avoid people who appear to be ill (with flu-like symptoms). If you sneeze, use a tissue and discard it, or sneeze into your elbow –not your bare hand.

