What is United Fresh doing to ensure Americans have access to fresh produce and to help United Fresh member businesses?
- Food is a critical infrastructure and businesses in the fresh produce supply chain must maintain operations. We, along with likeminded associations, have pressed many parts of the government to clearly recognize food and agriculture as a “critical infrastructure” so that employees can get to work despite curfews or shelter in place restrictions. We’ve been in direct contact with FDA, USDA, and the Department of Homeland Security with explicit recommendations on the parts of our fresh produce supply chain that must be able to operate, unimpeded. Reference our letter submitted March 18, 2020.
Guidance on Essential Critical Infrastructure Workforce has been issues on March 19, 2020. Read document here include the list of Food and Agriculture workers.
If you are having trouble transporting food or with other major supply chain disruptions please contact FEMA’s national emergency business operations center at nbeoc@fema.dhs.gov.
- Ensure adequate labor is available to continue harvesting fresh produce. United Fresh appealed to the State Department outlining our concerns and the need for immediate flexibility for the H-2A program. Read our letter submitted March 18, 2020.
On March 19, 2020: United Fresh applauds the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Labor for responding to our urgent requests to provide flexibility for U.S. farmers utilizing the H-2A program. United Fresh and industry stakeholders have been pressing the Administration throughout this crisis to address this issue and ensure that workers are available for produce companies who need H-2A and H-2B workers. Today’s announcement will help facilitate more workers to be available, although we must still push to accelerate the visa process for those coming from outside the United States.
“United Fresh has worked across the supply chain to ensure the integrity of the essential services we’re providing go uninterrupted in these unprecedented times,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh Produce Association. “With this announcement, we’re making incremental progress, but must continue to work hard to ensure that Americans have access to fresh produce, meeting our most critical mission.”
- Keep fresh produce moving throughout the country.United Fresh immediately reached out to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to ensure that fresh produce delivery is among the essential services that will be required to continue under the COVID-19 crisis. As a result of our actions, FMCSA made the following announcement ensuring that food delivery will continue to grocery stores and retail establishments. Read the FMCSA Announcement.
- Support the foodservice supply chain. In direct correspondence with the President, Speaker Pelosi, and Majority Leader McConnell, United Fresh pushed for the creation of a recovery fund at the Department of Treasury, March 18, to provide economic relief for our members in the restaurant/ foodservice. In the short term, United Fresh has served as a matchmaker between fresh produce suppliers and retail buyers via our Produce Industry Coronavirus Resource Share Group. We also have led conversations with USDA (Food and Nutrition Service, and AMS) as well as Capitol Hill on options for addressing the decline in restaurant and school markets (tax credits for donations, additional USDA Foods purchases, flexibility in FFVP distribution, and more).
- Feeding America’s children, even when schools are closed.
- In Schools – Many of the public schools that have closed around the country are still serving meals under the Summer Food Service provisions via grab-and-go and curbside meals. These meals are available to any child under the age of 18 and include federally-set meal components, including fruits and vegetables. Districts are doing a great job of communicating these sites and services via their websites and social media so we recommend you connect directly with local school districts for more information on what is happening in your area. Here is the current list of USDA’s flexibilities granted to states and schools during the pandemic. A map of districts closed due to COVID-19 can be found here.
- WIC – The Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) has received emergency funding to cover the additional women who are expected to enroll as a result of job loss. Additionally, states are able to waive the “cashier” requirement where WIC must be redeemed in the presence of a cashier. Alternative models like delivery and online ordering are now options, at the discretion of the state.
- Nutrition and Federal Feeding Provisions in Families First Coronavirus Response Act
- In a conference call on Tuesday, March 17, with USDA’s Agriculture Marketing Service, United Fresh encouraged them to reach out to food service distributors that may want to participate in the Food Purchase and Distribution Program as part of the Administration’s trade mitigation programs. Fresh produce commodities currently eligible for the program include citrus products, apples, strawberries, blueberries, apricots, plums/prunes, figs, sweetcorn, potatoes and onions. To participate, you need to be an approved vendor under USDA vendor program. The new vendor registration process does take a while but AMS had dedicated staff who can walk potential vendors through our requirements. Visit USDA’s new vendor information on their website https://www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food/becoming-approved
- United Fresh joined business associations from across the country sending a letter to President Trump and congressional leaders to ensure federal resources are provided all businesses to address the critical challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Communicate the continued safety of the fresh produce supply chain. Since Feb 2, United Fresh has resourced members with the information demonstrating that fresh produce is not a significant vector for the novel coronavirus. Nevertheless, United Fresh supported immediate research funding so that we could have additional research related to COVID-19 and fresh produce. We immediately urged FDA and CDC to explicitly address this, and the agencies responded with clear guidance. We created a consumer-facing webpage in addition to proactively pushing these messages to the media (Bloomberg, Reuters, AP etc.)