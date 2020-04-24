USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program Announcement of Solicitation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) released its solicitation for proposals for the Farmers to Families food box program to purchase and distribute $100 million a month of fresh fruit and vegetables for approximately six months. USDA will award contracts for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, the assembly of commodity boxes, and delivery to identified food banks, food pantries, churches, schools, community groups, and other non-profit and governmental organizations that can receive and distribute food items.

Request for Proposal

The solicitation can be found here.

FAQ Page

AMS has published a NEW FAQ page related to the RFP.

Additional Information