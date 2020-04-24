USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program Announcement of Solicitation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) released its solicitation for proposals for the Farmers to Families food box program to purchase and distribute $100 million a month of fresh fruit and vegetables for approximately six months. USDA will award contracts for the purchase of fresh fruits and vegetables, the assembly of commodity boxes, and delivery to identified food banks, food pantries, churches, schools, community groups, and other non-profit and governmental organizations that can receive and distribute food items.
Request for Proposal
The solicitation can be found here.
FAQ Page
- AMS has published a NEW FAQ page related to the RFP.
Additional Information
- Request for Proposals (RFP) will be due by 1pm EDT on May 1, 2020.
- The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) will host a webinar on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. ET, for farmers, shippers and other suppliers interested in participating in the Farmers to Families Food Box Program. This webinar is an opportunity for these parties to learn how to move their food through this new program for produce, dairy and meat products. Interested participants may register for the webinar.
- A recording of a United Fresh/AMS information webinar conducted on April 23rd can be found here. AMS’s original webinar recording can be found here.
- Any questions related to RFP should be submitted to ERacquisition@usda.gov
- More information is available on USDA’s Farmers to Families webpage.