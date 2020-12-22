United Fresh Start Foundation
United Fresh Education Top 20 of 2020

Dec 22, 2020

Since June, United Fresh has hosted more than 250 education opportunities and more than 400 hours of networking to keep our industry moving. For our members, we delivered more than 100 hours of FREE Member opportunities through education and networking virtually.

Here are the United Fresh Top 20 sessions of 2020 on-demand:

  1. Foodservice Insights From Visionary Chefs
  2. Selling to Schools: Understanding Fruit and Vegetable Requirements in K-12 Foodservice
  3. Global Trade Challenges in the COVID-19 Era
  4. Listeria: How to Tell if it’s Transient
  5. Retail Insights From Visionary Produce Managers
  6. How International Sourcing Has Changed
  7. Specialties and Exotics: What’s New From Around the World
  8. The Future of Fresh Produce in Schools: A State Agency Perspective 
  9. Adaptation & Transformation: The Future of Produce Foodservice Distribution
  10. Fresh Insights for Foodservice Summer 2020 Trends Webinar 
  11. Advocacy in a Virtual Environment
  12. What We Can Learn from Other Food Sectors
  13. FSMA: How the Rules Fit Together (in English)
  14. US Ley de Modernización de la Inocuidad de los Alimentos de la FDA (FSMA, por sus siglas en inglés): como los reglamentos van juntos
  15. GAPs Harmonized Standard: Where are we now?
  16. Cyclospora Webinar
  17. What to Expect When You’re Inspected
  18. Understanding Root Cause Analysis
  20. Fresh Facts Q2 2020 Trends Discussion Webinar

 

To learn about the education offerings schedule for 2021, check out our Calendar of Events.

