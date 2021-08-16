United Fresh Statement on USDA’s Re-Evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan

United Fresh released the following statement regarding the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) re-evaluation of the Thrifty Food Plan, used to calculate Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

“United Fresh applauds USDA’s announcement that the Thrifty Food Plan will be updated to better reflect the dietary needs of today’s consumer. For decades, SNAP benefits have been calculated without adequate consideration of the wide variety of perishable commodities now available in the marketplace. We look forward to continuing to work with the Administration and Congress to improve access and consumption of fresh fruits and vegetables for low-income families.”