United Fresh Statement on U.S. Senate Voting to Pass United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement

Today, the United States Senate voted 89-10 to pass the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The agreement will now go to the President for his signature, which finalizes its enactment. United Fresh Produce Association strongly supports passage of the USMCA. Canada and Mexico are the two largest markets for fresh produce and their importance to American agriculture cannot be overstated.

“The produce industry is one of the cornerstones of the original NAFTA agreement and its continued success is vital for the economic well-being of all three countries. The USMCA includes important reforms that will ensure that the success of NAFTA will continue well into the 21st Century,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh Produce Association. “The fresh produce industry is eager for the passage and implementation of the USMCA to ensure that the growth of trade over the last quarter century is sustained and that we build upon the investments made by businesses in all three countries. This agreement is most important as we continue to meet the demands from consumers for increased availability of healthy fresh fruits and vegetables. Finally, we believe this new trade agreement will strengthen our partnership between the three countries and provide essential cooperation in the fresh fruit and vegetable industry.”