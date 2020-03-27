United Fresh Produce Association applauds Congress for passing the CARES Act

United Fresh Produce Association applauds Congress for passing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The House of Representatives passed the bill by voice vote today, after the Senate passed by a vote of 96-0 earlier this week.

“The COVID-19 outbreak has been devastating for much of our fresh produce supply chain,“ said Tom Stenzel, President and CEO of United Fresh. “We’re grateful that Congress came together in a bipartisan fashion to provide this incredible $2 trillion package to help mitigate some of the immediate consequences throughout the economy.

Specifically, we thank Congressional leaders for including $9.5 billion targeted specifically for fruit and vegetables, livestock, dairy and regional food systems. There is more work to do and we look forward to working with USDA Secretary Perdue and others to ensure that relief is felt throughout our supply chain. Our top priority remains stabilizing and ensuring that the entire fresh produce industry can keep the supply chain moving today, and be ready to support the foodservice economy when this crisis is over.”

A summary of the legislation developed by United Fresh can be found here: http://www.unitedfresh.org/content/uploads/2020/03/Summary-of-CARES-Act-Emergency-Relief-United-Fresh-1.pdf