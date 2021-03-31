United Fresh & PMA To Create New Global Trade Association

The Boards of Directors of the Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and United Fresh Produce Association (United Fresh) have reached an Agreement in Principle to create a new global trade association combining their resources and expertise to enhance member services, increase advocacy before government and the public, help members grow their businesses, and drive consumption of fresh produce and demand for floral products as a vital cornerstone of public health.

The two associations will continue to operate as independent organizations through 2021, with the new association to be launched January 1, 2022.

For questions, reference the FAQ page: https://www.unitedfresh.org/united-fresh-and-pma-faqs/.