United Fresh LIVE! 365

United Fresh LIVE! 365 is the association’s year-round platform to deliver webinars, conference programming, and networking opportunities for the global produce industry. Due to the pioneering success of June’s United Fresh LIVE!, the virtual platform will serve as a year-round online marketplace where buyers seeking to source new products and solutions will discover hundreds of vendors across the platform.

“United Fresh took a leap of faith by making the pivot to a virtual event this June and it paid off,” said Michael Muzyk, President, Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc. and Chairman of United Fresh Board of Directors. “We all benefited from gathering our global community online. It’s only natural that we continue to rebuild our industry through this platform.”

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

July & August 2020

The platform will remain free to all users during the Summer Session through September 1, providing access to all current exhibitors in the expo and on-demand recordings of all general sessions and workshops from June 15-19. The association also will begin delivering new live webinars and networking events on LIVE! 365.

September 2020

Beginning in September, United Fresh LIVE! 365 will continue to be a FREE value offered to all employees of United Fresh member companies.

The LIVE! 365 Expo will offer exhibitors a year-round opportunity to highlight their companies and connect with buyers and attendees on the platform. Sponsorship branding, hosted events and advertising will be available to drive higher recognition for exhibiting companies.



September 21-25 2020

United Fresh LIVE! 365 will debut hosting the association’s annual Washington Conference on September 21-25.

2021

United Fresh LIVE! 365 will host the United Fresh Start Foundation’s FreshStart Conference and United Fresh’s BrandStorm™ Conference.

April 21-23, 2021, Los Angeles, CA

United Fresh 2021 Convention & Expo in Los Angeles, CA will bring the return of our face-to-face convention as the first in-person gathering of the United Fresh community. Concurrently, some of the in-person programming will be made available online through the United Fresh LIVE! 365 platform for those who might be unable to participate in person, further broadening the reach of the event for company staff and industry members around the world.

To learn about sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities on United Fresh LIVE! 365, contact John Toner, Vice President, Convention & Industry Collaboration at 202.303.3424.