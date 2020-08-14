United Fresh-FPFC Team Up For 2021 Expo

twitter
sign-in
search
resources
recognition
post-arrow
plus
nutrition
news
menu-toggle
menu-bullet
membership
location-marker
linked-in
food-safety
facebook
events-programs
difference
contact
advocacy
accordion-toggle
about-us
Primary Navigation
Events & Programs
Events
Calendar of Events
Special Activities at Fruit Logistica
FreshStart Conference
FreshStart Conference Schedule
Bids for Kids Auction
General Session Luncheon and Workshops
Gala Dinner
FreshStart Conference Sponsorship
Growing Up Fresh Golf Tournament
BrandStorm™
BrandStorm 2021 | Subscribe for Updates
United Fresh LIVE!
The Washington Conference
Get Prepared
Produce Advocacy Bootcamp
Sponsorship
Hotel & Travel
Virtual March on Capitol Hill
Washington Conference Education
Schedule of Events
Venture Beyond the Fresh Produce Aisle
Policy Engagement & X-Change
Celebrate Fresh Opening Reception
Produce Industry Engagement Beyond Capitol Hill
Produce Industry Engagement Beyond Capitol Hill
Washington Conference Speakers
Why Attend the Washington Conference?
Washington Conference General Sessions
Grower Achievement Award Winner
United FreshPAC Reception & Dinner
Virtual March on Capitol Hill (draft)
Washington Conference Coverage
Education & Training
Listeria Workshop
Foreign Supplier Verification Programs (FSVP) Training Course
Preventive Controls for Human Food Qualified Individual Training Programs
Recall Ready Program
USDA Produce Inspection Training
Produce Sales Training Programs
Produce Industry Sales Training
Advanced Produce Sales Training
Produce GAPs Harmonized Standard Auditor Training
Designing a Sampling and Testing Plan Training
United Fresh Webinar Series
Smart Pass Education Package
Leadership Development
Leadership Alumni Organization
Produce Executive Development Program
Produce Industry Leadership Program
Produce Safety Immersion Program
Leading Through Crisis: The Path Forward for the Fresh Produce Industry
Awards
Retail Produce Manager Awards Program
Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards
United Fresh Innovation Awards
Women in Produce
United Fresh Council Awards
Advocate of the Year Award
LIVE! 365
Join Us LIVE!
United Fresh LIVE! 365
Virtually Exhibit or Sponsor
Summer Sessions
Membership
Membership Benefits
Grower-Shipper
Fresh-Cut Processor
Wholesaler-Distributor
Retail Operator
Foodservice Operator
Industry Service Provider
Allied Association
K-12 School Foodservice
Join Now
Benefits of Membership
Chairman’s Roundtable
Membership Application
Contact Our Industry Relations Team
Get Involved!
Membership Directory
Member Toolkit
Member Communities
Volunteer for a Committee
Smart Pass Education Package
Renew Membership
Renew Your Membership
About Us
Who We Are
Our Membership
Board of Directors
Market Segment Boards
Expert Policy Councils
Professional Staff
What We Do
United Fresh Mission
United Fresh Start Foundation
Advocacy
What We Do
2020 Strategic Initiatives
Government Relations Council
State Profiles of Produce Across America
Industry Partners & Coalitions
Priority Issues
Farm Bill
Food Safety Modernization Act
Immigration
Farm Workforce Modernization Act
Nutrition Policy
Trade
Transportation & Infrastructure
Organic Policy
Get Involved
Contact Your Member of Congress
Power of Fresh Fly-In Series
Take Action In Your District
United FreshPAC
Power of Fresh Fund
The Washington Conference
The Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program
Contact Our Advocacy Team
Resources
Government Relations Community
Partnership For A New American Economy
Food Safety
What We Do
Food Safety Training Opportunities
Agricultural Water
Leading the Industry in Food Safety
Food Safety Council
Food Safety Research
Priority Issues
Food Safety Modernization Act
GAP Harmonization Initiative
GAP Harmonization Initiative
GAP Checklists and Guidance by Commodity
Listeria monocytogenes
Blockchain and Traceability
Resources
FSMA Resources
Romaine Resources
Recall Ready Services
Peer Resources and Issue Briefs
White Papers and Technical Resources
Additional Information
Food Safety Community
Building the case for Zone 1 Listeria Sampling in Produce Operations
Nutrition
What We Do
Increasing Consumption of Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
United Fresh Start Foundation
Priority Issues
Nutrition During COVID-19
School Meals
Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program
Dietary Guidelines
Fruits and Vegetables in WIC
Resources
All Resources
COVID-19: Labor, and Worker Health & Safety Resources
COVID-19: Transportation and Supply Chain Resources
COVID-19: Financial Relief
COVID-19: Produce Safety and Quality Implications
COVID-19: Promoting Fresh Produce Purchases and Consumption
Search the Publications Library
Finance & Business Management
Fresh-Cut Processor Resources
Food Safety Resources
Grower-Shipper Resources
Retail-Foodservice Resources
Supply Chain Logistics
Wholesaler-Distributor Resources
K-12 School Foodservice Resources
Marketing & Merchandising Resources
Newsroom
United Fresh Start Foundation
Search
Search
Sign In
Contact
Follow Us
Being United Makes All The Difference
Welcome to United Fresh
Renew Membership
United Fresh LIVE! 365
Sign-up for our newsletter
United Fresh
/
What’s Fresh
/
Events & Programs
/
United Fresh-FPFC…
United Fresh-FPFC Team Up For 2021 Expo
Events & Programs
Aug 14, 2020
Comments are closed.