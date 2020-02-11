United Fresh Connects Global Fresh Produce Industry at Fruit Logistica 2020

United Fresh traveled overseas to Berlin, Germany, for Fruit Logistica last week to provide its members with a “home away from home” at the show with opportunities to network and engage in business discussions. United Fresh hosted events throughout the week designed to enhance members’ experiences, including a meeting of their International Advisory Board, Berlin retail tours, and a couple networking receptions.

“My experiences with United Fresh at Fruit Logistica were truly eye-opening,” said Kelly Davis, Director, Produce & Floral, Allegiance Retail Services. “I attended Fruit Logistica for the first time in my 30 years in the retail industry, and I would not have been able to network with global leaders and make some fantastic contacts if not for United Fresh’s events.”

An international meeting of the minds

United Fresh’s activities at Fruit Logistica kicked off on Monday, February 3, as its International Advisory Board met to strategize on programs and resources to support the global produce community. Dayka & Hackett sponsored the International Advisory Board Meeting.

When in Berlin…

From clementines to kiwis to onions and everything in between, on February 4, United Fresh members got a behind the scenes look at six diverse retailers serving the dynamic Berlin market and explored how they showcase fresh produce to consumers, during United Fresh’s Berlin Retail Tours, sponsored by Greenyard USA/Seald Sweet. Berlin’s most popular supermarket and food retail concepts provided participants with inspiration and insights on branding differentiation and merchandising strategy to take back home for implementation. The Retail Tour visits included stops at Aldi, Edeka, Lidl, Markthalle Neun, Netto, and Rewe.

“The retail tours offered me the unique opportunity to get a great feel for European markets, goods, packaging and merchandising techniques,” Kelly added.

Later that evening, United Fresh’s International Advisory Board and other representatives from the United Fresh leadership joined with fellow United Fresh members for a Welcome Reception at the Berlin Marriott, where United Fresh had reserved a room block, housing 90 members.

“At Fruit Logistica, you can really feel United Fresh’s global impact throughout the show,” said Steve Grinstead, Chief Executive Officer, FreshEdge. “United Fresh guided us and many other fresh companies from the U.S. in navigating the huge show as well as connecting us with the right companies for our needs. Our major focus at the show was to connect with sustainably focused global packaging companies, and United Fresh assisted us in making those connections.”

Going global

On Wednesday, February 5, attendees gathered at the United Fresh stand for United Fresh’s Global Reception, sponsored by Aguacates Chahena. Attendees enjoyed an evening of good cheer as they connected with United Fresh members from around the world.

“Through United Fresh’s Global Reception, I was able to have really meaningful conversations with international growers/shippers and I made great contacts that I will be working with in the future,” stated Kelly.

When not busy participating in United Fresh’s events, attendees visited the United Fresh stand to learn about the exciting plans for the United Fresh 2020 Convention & Expo this June in San Diego, executive development programs for global produce leaders, programs in food safety and supply chain management, research in consumer trends, and more.