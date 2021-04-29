United Fresh Applauds USDA’s Announcement on Increasing WIC

United Fresh applauds the USDA’s announcement on increasing the fruit and vegetable benefit for participants in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program using funding allocated in the American Rescue Plan. The benefit will increase the monthly allotment for fruits and vegetables through September 2021 from $9 for children and $11 for women to $35 per child and adult.

“United Fresh has long advocated for an increase in the cash value benefit to ensure amounts are consistent with the federal government’s dietary recommendations,” said Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh Produce Association. “The WIC program has long been the crown jewel of federal feeding programs due to its prioritization on nutrition quality. Yesterday’s action bolsters the program’s effectiveness and we urge this to become a permanent increase. We look forward to continuing to work with USDA and Congress to address nutrition insecurity in our nation and ensure all feeding programs put nutrition first.”