United Fresh Applauds Decision on Foreign Worker Processing

United Fresh Produce Association applauds the administration for the announcement to ease restrictions on H-2A and H-2B employees that play a vital role in our nation’s food system. Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture on behalf of the federal government released updated guidance for both workers and employers who utilize the H-2A and H-2B visa programs. This is a direct result of United Fresh’s actions to ensure that all foreign workers in agriculture are recognized as vital and essential to our nation’s food supply.

“United Fresh members play an essential role in ensuring the safety of the nation and the world’s food security,“ said Tom Stenzel ,President and CEO of United Fresh. “We are grateful for the administration’s recognition of our part in keeping food moving from farm to table. We will continue to monitor the implementation and application of these revised regulations and ensure that the fresh fruit and vegetable industry has access to the workers that keep our food economy going during these uncertain times.”

The announcement by USDA on behalf of the federal government includes prioritization for agricultural workers attempting to enter the United States under an H-2A or H-2B visa, regardless of their previous work history. Details of the announcement can be found here.