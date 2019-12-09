Tell Congress to Support the Farm Workforce Modernization Act!

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote this week, Wednesday, December 11, on the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 5038). This legislation is the product of bipartisan negotiations spearheaded by Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-WA) that have occurred over the last year and seeks to address one of the most difficult issues our industry faces – access to a reliable, legal workforce.

The bill includes provisions that United Fresh and our many allies across fruit and vegetable agriculture have championed to reform in the current H-2A program and provide a path to legal status for the current undocumented agricultural workforce. This bill is not perfect, but it represents the most important step forward in labor reforms for our industry in 30 years. In order to maximize the vote tally with strong bipartisan support, we need to demonstrate widespread support for this legislation.

Your Member of Congress needs to hear from you, please immediately visit our website to reach out to your member of Congress via email or click here to see the different ways you can take action on H.R. 5038 before it goes to the House floor the week.