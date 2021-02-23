Statement on the Senate approval of Tom Vilsack to serve as Secretary of USDA

Statement by United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel on the Senate approval of Tom Vilsack to serve as Secretary of the U. S. Department of Agriculture

“I want to Congratulate Secretary Vilsack on his confirmation to once again lead USDA after a resounding bipartisan vote in the Senate. Secretary Vilsack has long been a friend of the fresh produce industry. On issues ranging from food and nutrition security to labor challenges in agriculture , Secretary Vilsack has shown commitment to finding positive solutions. We are particularly looking forward to working with Secretary Vilsack on a new Food Box program which has proved to be a critical step in providing healthy fresh fruits and vegetables to those in need, while supporting small farms and distributors around the country.”