Statement on President Biden’s Prioritization of Immigration Reform

Statement of Tom Stenzel, President & CEO of United Fresh Produce Association on President Biden’s Prioritization of Immigration Reform

“We congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their swearing in today. Given the many challenges facing our country, we are grateful that the President immediately moved to address the need for immigration reform, sending a new legislative proposal to Congress.

We strongly support President Biden’s proposal to create a pathway to legal status for America’s immigrant population, including some 1 million farmworkers critical to feeding the nation. We also call on the President and Congress to include a future agricultural guest worker program which will be required to secure an adequate workforce to harvest, pack and ship our products. The bipartisan Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed by the House of Representatives in the last Congress charts a clear path forward to a long-term, bipartisan solution to these challenges.

We stand ready to work with the Biden Administration and the Congress to move this legislation forward.”