Statement on Canadian Parliament’s action today in passing USMCA

Statement of Robert Guenther, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, United Fresh Produce Association

“With the Canadian Parliament’s action today in passing USMCA, all three countries have now formalized this important agreement. For the fresh produce industry, USMCA provides much needed certainties in the North American marketplace. This marketplace is critical to the longterm viability of our industry and we congratulate the negotiators and political leaders for moving this new agreement forward. It will now be important to work with all three USMCA governments and industry stakeholders to ensure efficient and appropriate implementation of this new agreement.”