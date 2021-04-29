Statement from United Fresh’s SVP of Policy, Robert Guenther, on President Biden’s Comments on Immigration Reform for Agriculture

“United Fresh Produce Association and its members thank President Biden for his leadership in recognizing the grave importance of reforming our immigration laws as they relate to our agricultural workforce. By raising the importance of passing the agricultural immigration reform during his address to the nation, President Biden has made it crystal clear, that this issue which has vexed agriculture for decades, can and must be addressed immediately by the U. S. Senate in the same bipartisan manner that enabled it to pass the House of Representatives. United Fresh looks forward to continuing to work with the Biden administration and the Congress to have meaningful immigration reform signed into law this year.”