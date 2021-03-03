United Fresh Start Foundation
Contact
Being United Makes All The Difference

Welcome to United Fresh 

Renew Membership

United Fresh BrandStorm

Sign-up for our newsletter
United Fresh / What’s Fresh / Advocacy / Statement by United…

Statement by United Fresh’s Tom Stenzel on H.R. 1537 Reintroduction of FWMA

Advocacy
Mar 03, 2021

“The Farm Workforce Modernization Act introduced by Chairwoman Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) and Representative Dan Newhouse (R-WA) is a testament to the efforts the agriculture industry and our friends in labor and of course to the bipartisan members of Congress who are supporting this legislation. There remains work to be done to address our industry’s labor challenges, but this bill is an integral first step towards achieving our ultimate goal. United Fresh Produce Association and its members have pushed for this reform for many years and we look forward to working with Congress and the Administration to make it a reality.” 

Comments are closed.