Produce Import & Export Regulations Webinar Series

United Fresh has developed a Produce Import and Export Webinar Series of sessions, designed to inform companies of the regulatory issues affecting international trade of produce products imported into and exported from the United States.

Developed with consultation from United Fresh’s International Advisory Board, these sessions will provide an overview of the most critical aspects of the import and export processes, including identifying and working with key regulatory agencies, understanding food safety requirements and exploring marketing opportunities. Speakers will include USDA officials, embassy agricultural attachés and produce industry leaders with expertise and insight into international trade topics.

Attendees can register for each session, available to United Fresh members for $100 per session and to non-members can for $150 per session.

WEBINARS

A Product’s Journey Into the United States: Understanding Regulatory Requirements

Tuesday, March 16 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

Companies looking to export their products to the United States need to be familiar with a myriad of regulatory requirements. This session will provide an overview of USDA, FDA, and other agency import compliance requirements, including risk assessments, pest and disease, and more.

Speakers:

• Peter Scarabelli (AMS) Compliance and Enforcement Branch Chief, USDA/AMS/SCP, Marketing Order and Agreement Division

• Andrea F. Huberty, Ph.D., Director, Imports Regulations and Manuals, Plant Protection and Quarantine

Registration is $100 for United Fresh members and $150 for non-members to participate.

Understanding Produce Import Logistics Best Practices

Thursday, March 18 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

Whether your products are entering the United States by land, sea or air, it’s important to understand the process of what happens when your product arrives at the U.S. border. Join this interactive session focused on best practices for successfully moving imported product through the supply chain.

Speakers:

Rene Romero, President, AM-MEX International

Robert Barcelo, Senior Manager, Business Development, Port Everglades (central and south America)

Ilya Tlumach, General Manager, Earth Source

Manuel Garza, Director CTPAT

Registration is $100 for United Fresh members and $150 for non-members to participate.

Food Safety Requirements for the US: What Growers Need to Know

Tuesday, March 23 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

Produce sold and consumed in the United States must meet US food safety regulatory requirements and customer expectations, regardless of where it was grown or processed. This session will provide an overview of the main food safety rules that apply to produce, including when companies need to register with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), how to determine if they need to follow the Produce Safety Rule or the Preventive Controls Rule, and a brief summary of each. It will also give insight into the food safety regulatory requirements that affect produce importers—and the consequences through the supply chain, including current and proposed traceability requirements. Finally, the session will contrast regulatory inspections and penalties with 3rd party audits and describe customer requirements beyond regulations.

Speaker: Dr. Jennifer McEntire, Vice President, Food Safety, United Fresh Produce Association

Registration is $100 for United Fresh members and $150 for non-members to participate.

Introduction to Export Regulatory Policy

Thursday, March 25 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

Before you export, you need to determine whether your product, technology, or service might need an export license. Learn first-hand from experienced U.S. Government officials about export control policies, regulations and procedures.

Speakers:

Jeanne Bailey, FAS, Washington, DC

Mark Slupek, FAS, Washington, DC

Patrick Packnett FAS, Washington, DC

Registration is $100 for United Fresh members and $150 for non-members to participate.

Developing New Markets & Expanding Export Access for US Products

Tuesday, March 30 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

In a fast-paced global environment, exporters need to be aware of everchanging international regulations. Learn from experts on how to increase your access to existing markets, as well as initiate business in emerging markets.

Speakers:

James Christie, President/CEO Bryant Christie, Inc.

Sarah Gelpi, Director Market Development

Adam Hollowell, International Trade Policy Specialist

Registration is $100 for United Fresh members and $150 for non-members to participate.

Market Trends: Canada, United Kingdom and Japan

Thursday, April 1 | 1:00 – 2:30 PM EDT

Hear from Agricultural Attachés and Market Specialists of the United States in Canada, Japan, and UK, key export markets, while they provide the audience with data and trends on produce consumption in their countries and what they foresee in the future.

Speakers:

Phil Hayes, Agricultural Attaché at the U.S. Embassy with the Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) under the Department of Agriculture (USDA), Ottawa, Canada

Jeffery Zimmerman, Director of the Agricultural Trade Office (ATO), Osaka, Japan

Hiroto Nakagawa, Marketing Specialist, Osaka, Japan

Kathy W. Yao, Ag Attache, London, UK

International Meet Up

Thursday, April 1 | 4:00 – 5:00 PM EDT

Join fellow produce leaders from around the globe for an informal discussion focused on global trade, business development and networking.

Registration is free for United Fresh members and $100 for non-members to participate.

For more information about the webinar series, contact Amanda Griffin, Vice President of Education & Program Management, United Fresh at 202-303-3412.