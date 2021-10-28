PMA, United launch International Fresh Produce Association

PMA and United Fresh leaders provided a series of updates for the new association named International Fresh Produce Association. Co-CEOs of the new association Cathy Burns and Tom Stenzel were joined by executive committee members to share details, including the board of directors. Selecting and recruiting the board of directors was one of the first responsibilities of the newly announced executive committee.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead and collaborate with this board of directors,” said Bruce Taylor, chair of the new organization and CEO of Taylor Farms. “This group, in partnership with staff, will help set the strategic tone and direction as we deliver against the seven strategic priorities shared when the new organization was announced in March. I can’t wait to get started.”

Building on a combined history of strong volunteer leadership, the board of directors will work in partnership with an experienced staff at the new association to provide guidance and expertise for industry members across the produce and floral supply chains.

“In assembling this board of directors, we sought to strike a balance of those individuals who had strong prior experience from serving on United and PMA volunteer groups as well as emerging leaders who will bring new perspectives and insights to drive the new organization forward and create solutions to address industry challenges,” said Danny Dumas, UFPA chair and president of Courchesne Larose USA Inc.

When the new association was announced, PMA and United Fresh also shared the strategic commitments that will be the core priorities of the new association launching in January 2022. Developed by board leaders from both associations, these priorities include a commitment to all sectors of the fresh produce and floral supply chains; a commitment to growing demand and profitability; and a commitment to global engagement. These priorities also were key to driving the selection and organization of the new board.

“Because the new organization will reflect global fresh produce and floral communities, the new board is organized to represent the many businesses we’ll serve in coming years as we work together to help our members prosper,” said Dwight Ferguson, PMA chair and president and CEO of the California Agricultural Leadership Foundation.

The new association Board of Directors are:

Directors Representing Market Segments

Grower-Shipper: Jeff Huckaby, CEO, Grimmway Enterprises Inc.

Foodservice: Melissa Ackerman, president and operations director, Produce Alliance

Fresh-Cut Processor: Raina Nelson, president U.S., Westfalia Fruit Marketing USA LLC

Wholesaler-Distributor: Tom Brugato, president, Pacific Coast Fruit Co.

Retail: Pending

Directors representing Industry Expertise

Finance & Business Management: Michael Castagnetto, president, Robinson Fresh

Food Safety: Cheryl Enlow, vice president of QA and food safety, Renaissance Food Group

Supply Chain Logistics: Drew Zabrocki, general manager, value chain insights and interoperability, Semios

Marketing & Merchandising: Abby Prior, senior vice president of sales and marketing, Bright Farms

Sustainability: Nikki Cossio, founder and CEO, Measure to Improve LLC.

Technology: James Rogers, CEO, Apeel Sciences

U.S. Government Relations Director: Brian Kocher, president and CEO, Castellini Cos.

Directors Representing Global Markets:

Australia-New Zealand: Katie De Villers, head of sales, One Harvest

Brazil: Gilson Lucato, commercial director, Citricola Lucato

Chile: Cristian Ureta, CEO, Exser

Mexico: Ernesto Cardona, president and operations director, Australtrading

South Africa: Trevor Dukes, CEO, The Fruit Farm Group

China: Liu Mau Wah, chairman of the group, Joy Wing Mau Group

Directors Representing Floral:

Carlos Oramas, CEO, Gems Group, Inc.

Debora Steier, vice president of floral, Albertsons Cos.

In addition to these leaders, the new association’s Board also includes at-large directors:

Amelie Aust, owner, board vice chair, Fall Creek Farm & Nursery

Erik Brown, executive leader – procurement, produce, Whole Food

Adriëlle Dankier, chief commercial officer, Nature’s Pride

Inci Dannenberg, head of vegetable seeds global strategic marketing, Bayer

Karen Fernald, senior vice president category, merchandising pricing, Food Lion

Jose Antonio Gomez, CEO, Camposol

Candice Herndon, president, North America, IFCO Systems N.A.

Jamey Higham, president and CEO, Idaho Potato Commission

Jacob Krempel, vice president, Procurement, HelloFresh

Zak Lafitte, president, Wonderful Citrus

Dan Mathieson, CEO, Zespri International, LTD.

Amy McClellan, vice president, fresh merchandising, SpartanNash

Nelson Montoya, president, Fresh Fruit, Dole Food Co.

Julie Olivarria, vice president, produce, Sysco Corp.

Mark Powers, president, Northwest Horticultural Council

Michael Simonetta, CEO, Perfection Fresh

Brie Reiter Smith, vice president of product leadership, Driscoll’s

Debbie Raton Walker, vice president, purchasing and analytics, Darden

Dorn Wenniger, senior vice president of produce, UNFI

