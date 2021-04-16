PMA and United Fresh to hold member vote on merger

The Boards of Directors of the Produce Marketing Association and United Fresh Produce Association will each host a member vote seeking consent in support of the resolution unanimously approved on March 29, 2021 by the Board of Directors for PMA and United Fresh to combine and form a new association serving the global produce and floral industry.

On Tuesday, May 11, each association will host a Zoom call with their members. The meetings will be open to current company members of PMA and United Fresh, and each member company will be entitled to one vote by its authorized representative.

Members will be asked to submit a proxy vote by email indicating whether they consent to the resolution. Member companies who belong to both associations will need to cast a vote per association.

For more information about the transition process, please visit:

• United Fresh’s FAQ Page here: https://www.unitedfresh.org/united-fresh-and-pma-faqs/

• PMA’s FAQ page here: https://www.pma.com/content/press-releases/2021/new-association-faqs

A form is available on both FAQ pages for any additional questions you may have.