New Association Press Conference

We have important updates to share with you all and invite you to mark your calendars for an announcement on the new association on October 28, 2021 at 12:00pm PST/ 3:00pm EST.

Joining us to share new details about the new association will be industry volunteers and officers of the new association, Bruce Taylor of Taylor Farms; Laura Himes of Walmart; Danny Dumas of Courchesne Larose USA Inc.; Dwight Ferguson of California Agricultural Leadership Foundation; Patrick Vizzone of ANZ Banking; and Martha Hilton of Wegman’s.

Check the PMA and United Fresh websites and social channels for a link to the live broadcast on Thursday; there is no registration needed.

You can expect to hear more about how the association will serve the industry, important details like the name of the new association, and how you can join us as we grow the prosperity of your business and the fresh produce and floral industries.

We look forward to you joining us,

Cathy Burns and Tom Stenzel