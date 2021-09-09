Member Alert: USDA Announces $700 Million Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant

Today, USDA announced the investment of $700 million for a Pandemic Response and Safety (PRS) Grant. The grant program will be available beginning September 23rd to small businesses (as defined by SBA) throughout the entire supply chain including food processors, distributors, farmers markets, and producers, to respond to the coronavirus, including for measures to protect workers against COVID-19. This funding and program was developed as a result of the pandemic assistance provided in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021.

With this announcement, United Fresh Produce Association’s Robert Guenther, Senior Vice President, Public Policy, released the following statement:

“We appreciate USDA for establishing this grant program to address some of the financial challenges COVID-19 has caused the fresh produce industry supply chain over the last 18 months. We look forward to working with USDA and Congress to ensure that programs such as the PRS are targeted in an effective and efficient way which allows for broad utilization in the fresh produce industry.”

To learn more about this program, join us at the 2021 United Fresh Washington Conference, September 20-22, 2021.

For more information or questions, contact Robert Guenther, United Fresh’s Senior Vice President, Public Policy.