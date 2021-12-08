Member Alert: House Votes to Pass Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021

The House of Representatives voted today to pass the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, by a vote of 364 to 60. This bipartisan legislation, which United Fresh Produce Association has actively supported and contributed to since its introduction, will make significant reforms to our current policies that have resulted in delays in product delivery and backlog at key ports, impacting exports and imports alike.

“Passage of this legislation in the House of Representatives with such resounding bipartisan support is a testament to the efforts of leaders throughout the fresh produce industry to speak with one voice on the need for reform to our current system,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel. “We look forward to working with Democrats and Republicans in the Senate to get this important piece of legislation passed quickly.”

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 is designed to:

enforce the FMC’s Interpretive Rule on Detention and Demurrage, from March 2020. This is necessary because ocean carriers continue to ignore the FMC’s Rule, at great cost to the US economy.

stop ocean carriers from continuing to decline export bookings – US port data confirms that while these carriers are carrying more containers to and from US ports than ever before, fewer containers are loaded with US exports, than at any time since 2015 – stranding US exports.

limit carrier activities that exacerbate the supply chain crisis – in fact, creating more unnecessary problems in the system.

limit the number of chassis available to carry the containers.

encourage more participation in port authority initiatives to establish data portals necessary to reduce truck traffic, container stacks, and congestion.

address issues relating to failing to provide exporters and importers with accurate arrival, departure and cargo loading timetables.

For further information, contact John Hollay, United Fresh’s Senior Director, Government Relations.