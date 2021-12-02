Member Alert: FDA Publishes Proposed Ag Water Rule and Opens Public Comment Period

Today, FDA published the highly anticipated draft agricultural water provisions of the FSMA Produce Safety Rule (PSR).

There is a 120-day public comment period for the draft rule and more information can be found on FDA’s website. United Fresh looks forward to reviewing the proposed rule, working with its members, allied associations, and other stakeholders to provide written comments through the public comment period. Individual organizations are highly encouraged to provide their own feedback on the draft rule as well, and can do so at this link.

In anticipation of the publication of the proposed agricultural water rule, a subset of the United Fresh Food Safety Council developed a list of common questions often asked in relation to the industry’s use, monitoring, and management of agricultural water. This, and other resources along with additional agricultural water resources can be found here.

United Fresh commits to working with FDA to ensure that the rules are practical and in the best interest of public health, with the shared goal of supporting the industry in producing safe produce.

For further information, contact Dr. Emily Griep, United Fresh’s Manager, Food Safety.