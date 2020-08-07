Member Alert: Farmers to Families: USDA Issues BOA Amendment and FAQs; Allows for Produce Only Box

USDA published an amendment to Round 3 of the Farmers to Families Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA), as well as FAQs.

Most notably, the government will accept proposals for commodity-specific boxes, including fresh produce only boxes. There will still be a priority for combination boxes containing all four components: fresh produce; meat; dairy; and fluid milk.

Additionally, USDA has published FAQs within the amendment which interested companies are encouraged to read in full.

There is no deadline for submitting a proposal. The solicitation is currently open and accepting proposals. BOA Agreements will be issued on a rolling basis until such time as the Government has enough BOA holders per region to adequately meet the Government’s requirements.

The original BOA is posted here. The submission worksheet has been updated to reflect the amendment.

More information on the program can be found on the Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) Farmers to Families website. If you have additional questions or need assistance, please contact Mollie Van Lieu at mvanlieu@unitedfresh.org