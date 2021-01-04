Member Alert: Farmers to Families Update

Today, USDA announced Round 5 of the Farmers to Families program, allocating an additional $1.5 billion to the program through April. This funding was made available through the most recent COVID legislation passed by Congress in December.

The new solicitation will be available directly to current Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) holders by the end of this week, with contract awards to be announced by January 19th. Deliveries will run through April. The combination boxes will now also allow for seafood products, per the latest COVID relief package.

To date, the Farmers to Families program has delivered 132.5 million boxes of domestic fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and proteins to food banks and nonprofits. More information can be found on USDA’s website.