Member Alert: $1B More to Farmers to Families Food Box Program

President Trump, Senior Advisor Ivanka Trump and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue announced this afternoon an additional $1 billion commitment to the Farmers to Families Food Box Program, extending the program beyond its previous October end. The officials made the announcement at a briefing held at United Fresh member FLAVOR 1st. “We commend the Administration for taking this important step to continue this win-win-win program for farmers, distributors and families in need,” said United Fresh President & CEO Tom Stenzel.

To date, the Farmers to Families program has delivered more than 70 million boxes of food to families in need. USDA is currently accepting applications for the third round of funding. Additional details on applying and the program can be found here.

More details of the briefing can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefings-statements/president-donald-j-trump-protecting-americas-food-supply-chain-ensuring-no-family-goes-hungry/