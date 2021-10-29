Foundation for Fresh Produce launched with International Fresh Produce Association

As a complementary philanthropic partner of the new International Fresh Produce Association, the Foundation for Fresh Produce will be launched with a vision to grow a healthier world through increased access to fresh fruits and vegetables. It was previously announced that Wegman’s Vice President of Produce & Floral Merchandising Martha Hilton would serve as chair of the foundation and on the executive committee of the association.

“Our industry is positioned to provide solutions to some of the world’s greatest challenges surrounding nutrition and hunger,” said Hilton. “The new foundation will focus on developing, nurturing and leveraging strong relationships and strategic partnerships with our industry members and key organizations to improve access to fresh fruit and vegetables.”

The current foundations, United Fresh Start Foundation and the Center for Growing Talent will not continue under the new association; however, the work of each organization will carry through to the new association and foundation.

This includes the United Fresh Start Foundation’s work in nutrition policy and community outreach to drive access for fresh produce. Center for Growing Talent’s dedication to providing solutions to attract and develop industry talent will be a primary focus of the new association’s work. Members and volunteer leaders will continue to play a critical role in talent strategies and programming and interested members will have the opportunity to serve on the new Talent Advisory Committee; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee; and Women’s Sub-Committee.

The new Foundation for Fresh Produce will issue a call for volunteers to serve on the foundation’s board of directors. Those interested should check the International Fresh Produce Association’s website for more information about how to become an association volunteer.