Member Alert: Farmers to Families Update

Today, USDA announced Round 4 to the Farmers to Families program, allocating an additional $500 million to the program through December 31st.

The new solicitation will be available to current Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) holders to distribute combination boxes to those in need. USDA is expected to award contracts by October 30th with deliveries to occur shortly thereafter.

To date, the Farmers to Families program has delivered nearly 110 million boxes of domestic fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy, and meat to food banks and nonprofits. More information can be found on USDA’s website.