Coronavirus: Consumer Resource Page

During these extraordinary times, the fresh produce industry remains committed to keeping fresh produce moving to millions of consumers across the United States and around the world. The fresh produce industry is truly an essential part of the public health infrastructure and remains committed to continuing to grow and bring food to consumers.

The President's Coronavirus Guidelines for American

Like any business, companies along our supply chain are addressing health first and foremost by implementing their own corporate sick leave policies that are in the best interest for the health and safety of their employees. You can learn more about these efforts here: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/controlprevention.html

Keeping Stores Stocked & People Fed

The companies along the fresh produce supply chain are committed to making sure food is grown and delivered, and are doing everything needed to ensure continuity of the supply chain. You can help by following President Trump’s request to not hoard food and other household supplies.

FMI’s (the Food Industry Association) CEO, Leslie Sarasin articulated the steps the industry is taking to provide food and supplies to Americans:

Keeping Food Safe

There is no evidence that fresh produce (or any other food, or other product/material) can transmit the coronavirus/COVID-19. The FDA directly addresses food safety concerns at the bottom of their FAQ page here where they answer your questions about the people who are in contact with the food you are consuming before it comes into your possession.

United Fresh Produce Association, in conjunction with our industry partners at the Produce Marketing Association and FMI, the food industry association, have jointly stated:

“There are no clinically confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the consumption of fresh produce or food sold through traditional retail outlets. As consumers select their produce, adhering to food safety guidance is critical. We encourage consumers to wash their hands, and wash and prepare their produce following FDA recommendations.”

Personal hygiene and sanitation practices have long been a critical part of food production. The Wall Street Journal recently reported on this:

Various fresh produce groups and companies have shared their own coronavirus food safety practices and guidance.

