Burns and Stenzel Announce Industry Officers of New Association

August 27, 2021

Newark, De. and Washington D.C. – Future Co-CEOs Cathy Burns of Produce Marketing Association (PMA) and Tom Stenzel of United Fresh have named the Executive Committee that will serve as officers for the new association.

Bruce Taylor, CEO of Taylor Farms, will serve as the first Chair of the new association. Taylor is also a past chair of the Produce Marketing Association and has served in several leadership roles across the industry associations and organizations. A graduate of UC Berkley and Harvard Business School, he joined the industry in 1981.Over the next several months, he and his fellow Executive Committee members will begin work with Burns and Stenzel in preparation to launch the new association in January 2022.

“I am humbled and honored to serve as Chair of the new organization and consider it a privilege to count this group of highly respected industry leaders as my fellow Board Officers,” said Bruce Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Taylor Farms. “PMA and United Fresh have benefited tremendously thanks to the support of their highly engaged and passionate volunteers, and I am confident that trend will continue to accelerate impact across our global community.”

The Executive Committee will also include current PMA chair, Dwight Ferguson and current Chairman of the Board at United Fresh, Danny Dumas.

Ferguson is the president and CEO of California Agricultural Leadership Foundation. He joined the organization in October 2020 following more than 30 years in senior leadership positions in both produce and floral companies.

Dumas, President of Couchesne Larose USA, was sworn in as United Fresh chair on June 1st of 2021. Dumas is a native of Montreal, Canada, and joined the Canadian-based wholesaler, Couchesne Larose Ltd., in 2021 to oversee the company’s interests in the U.S. and abroad. Dumas started his career in produce in 1989.

Laura Himes, Senior Merchandising Director at Walmart, is the Chair-elect. Himes joined Walmart in 2013 and has more than 25 years in the produce industry. Her background, encompassing all areas from farm to fork, includes global leadership across Europe, the U.S., and Central America.

Patrick Vizzone, is the Head of Food, Beverage & Agribusiness, International and Head of Hong Kong Coverage for ANZ Banking Group. Vizzone, who has resided in Greater China for over 25 years, will serve as the committee’s Secretary-Treasurer. His professional career started in China’s fresh produce industry. Vizzone has over 20 years of banking and financial services experience and has held numerous senior corporate and investment banking leadership roles.

Martha Hilton, Vice President of Produce and Floral Merchandising for Wegmans Food Markets will serve as the Foundation’s Chair and will serve as a member of the executive committee. Hilton grew up in the produce business and graduated from Cornell University with a degree in Agriculture Business. She has been with Wegmans Food Markets for 12 years.

In March of 2021, Burns and Stenzel announced that the two leading industry associations would come together to create a new organization focused on serving the produce and floral industries. This announcement is the first to identify industry leaders that will serve in the new association when it launches on the first of the year.

“Our staff team is honored that these highly respected industry leaders have stepped up to help forge our new association,” said Stenzel. We have big aspirations, which are clearly matched by the new association’s officers who will guide us into the future.”

The Executive Committee is a select group of leaders who also serve on the Board of Directors, and who provide guidance and oversight of the trade association’s mission and impact. Volunteer and member input has been essential to the decision-making and planning for both associations and will continue to be a keystone of leadership in the new organization.

“Since joining this industry, I have continually found myself in awe of the indomitable spirit of volunteer leadership,” said Burns. “We are blessed to partner with these distinguished thought leaders as we embark on this incredible journey together.”

This is just the first of the planned announcements regarding the new association. Both Burns and Stenzel will be on stage at Fresh Summit on October 29 for a keynote session which promises to provide an exciting update to the association’s progress.

About United Fresh Produce Association

Founded in 1904, the United Fresh Produce Association brings together companies across every segment of the fresh produce supply chain, including growers, shippers, fresh cut processors, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators, industry suppliers and allied associations. We empower industry leaders to shape sound government policy. We deliver the resources and expertise companies need to succeed in managing complex business and technical issues. We provide the training and development individuals need to advance their careers in produce. Through these endeavors, we unite our industry with a common purpose – to build long-term value for our members and grow produce consumption.

About Produce Marketing Association

Produce Marketing Association (PMA) is the leading trade association representing companies from every segment of the global produce and floral supply chain. PMA helps members grow by providing connections that expand business opportunities and increase sales and consumption. For more information, visit www.pma.com.