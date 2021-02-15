BrandStorm™ Hosts Global Marketing Discussion

United Fresh’s sixth annual BrandStorm™ event will take place online March 9-11, 2021. The event will feature the general session Global Marketing: Trends from Abroad, where marketing professionals from around the globe will share perspectives from each of their business segments on changing fresh produce marketing strategies.

The panel will be moderated by UK-based Beanstalk Global broadcaster Max MacGillivray. He will be joined by panelists Marius du Plessis, CEO of ClemenGold International (PTY) Ltd. in South Africa; Alies Padding MSc, Innovation Manager at NNZ, Inc. in the Netherlands; and Mónica Moreno Arellano, Marketing Manager, Grupo PM in Mexico.

“I’m honored to host this discussion during United Fresh’s BrandStorm,” said MacGillivray. “The pandemic has changed so much of how we market our fresh produce items around the world. It’s critical to use opportunities like BrandStorm to discuss how we can identify trends and explore how different regions around the globe find success in reaching consumers through produce marketing.”

Marius du Plessis has for the past five years been serving as CEO of ANB Produce and Marketing (ANB-PM) and ClemenGold International (its brand branch) following a position as General Manager for the UK and Europe of the international JAFFA citrus brand. In his current position he strategically directs the marketing and branding efforts of such citrus brands as ClemenGold® mandarins, LemonGold® seedless lemons and Sweet C® soft citrus on a global level. These brands have a strong B2B and B2C footprint in some 40 countries and close to 100 retail, wholesale and online platforms.

Marius obtained his BComm Marketing degree at the University of Pretoria and started his career in the fresh produce sector with Westfalia, the South African avocado giant.

Marius spent thirteen of the last 24 years abroad in Holland and the UK and was excited to return to South Africa to apply his experience and knowledge in the local industry. His focus remains in fresh produce, making a strong contribution specifically in sales, logistics, branding and marketing.

With 30-years of experience in product and market development, Alies Padding MSc, Innovation Manager at NNZ, Inc., is trained as an engineer in polymer chemistry, holding a postgraduate degree in marketing and a Master’s in innovation. After working at Akzo Nobel as a Technical Development Manager, Marketing Manager at Alcan Packaging and Global Packaging Manager at Holland Colours, she is currently engaged as Innovation Manager at NNZ, Inc. and subsidiaries worldwide. She has developed a fact-based approach to sustainable packaging which allows customers to choose the packaging fit to their sustainable packaging strategy.

Monica has been working for Grupo PM, a marketing and PR agency, for the last 17 years and has specialized in administrating marketing programs for US and Spanish groups in Mexico, Central and South America.

Currently, she is the team lead for Grupo PM’s New Business Impulse, which has allowed her to develop new agricultural products in different markets like Mexico, U.S., Canada and Europe. Monica has worked with iconic Spanish Brands like Olive Oil, Olives, and Rioja Wine, creating communication and promotional strategies for them in the Mexican Market. Most recently, Monica became the Digital Marketing and Social Media Director for Grupo PM, developing leading digital strategies for all of the agency’s clients.

The panel session, Global Marketing: Trends from Abroad, will take place on Wednesday, March 10 at 8:00 am EST. Later in the day, at 2:30 pm EST, the Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council will host an Encore Discussion to share insights from the morning’s presentation, ensuring all BrandStorm attendees have access to key takeaways.

“There are a number of commonalities in the produce industry that ring true around the globe: we all produce nourishing food products; we all have a buyer and/or an end consumer; and as marketers, we are all tasked with building awareness of our business and our products,” said Mary Coppola, Vice President of Marketing & Communications, United Fresh. “Stepping back to take a macro look at marketing trends around the globe will help inform fresh produce companies near and far as we navigate what’s ahead.”

A project of the Produce Marketing & Merchandising Council, BrandStorm has been developed to engage all levels of brand and marketing professionals in the produce industry looking to enhance their knowledge of marketing strategies, tools and innovations.

United Fresh members can attend BrandStorm for $495 with discounts offered to marketing teams (from the same company) at the reduced rate of $395 each when you register two or more colleagues. Non-members can attend for $695. You can register here: www.unitedfresh.org.

For more information about BrandStorm education, registration or to sponsor at the event, contact Mary Coppola, Vice President, Marketing & Communications at 202-303-3425.