Ag Workforce Legislation Passes House Judiciary Committee

This morning, by a vote of 18-12, the House Judiciary Committee passed Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H. R. 5038). The bill now awaits consideration on the floor of the US House of Representatives. The bill provides much needed reforms to secure a stable and legal workforce in agriculture, allowing current farm workers to attain legal status and reforming the H-2A guest worker program to ensure a future source of workers on American farms.

Earlier this week a coalition of more than 300 agriculture groups, including United Fresh, sent House leaders a letter urging them to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act. The letter showcased the broad, nationwide support of the legislation, providing a bipartisan solution to address the labor shortage across agriculture.

To view United Fresh’s statement about the passage of H. R. 5038, visit www.unitedfresh.org. To see more information about this legislation please click here. We also strongly urge you to contact your member of Congress to support this important legislation.