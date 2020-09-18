Administration Rolls out $14 Billion CFAP 2.0 Program for Farmers

Today, USDA announced that they had approved the release of up to $14 billion in funding to be disbursed through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2.0 (CFAP 2). CFAP is a direct payment program for producers who suffered price declines due to COVID-19. Fruit and vegetable producers will be eligible for “Sales Commodities” component of this program where payments calculations will be a sales-based approach using 2019 sales data. The original CFAP program provided over $600 million to specialty crop growers across the country.

“We want to thank Secretary Perdue and USDA for including fruit and vegetable producers in CFAP 2.0 and making changes to the current program that will allow for a more streamlined and efficient program for our members,” said Robert Guenther, Senior Vice President of Public Policy for United Fresh. “Since the inception of the CFAP program, we have had some very candid and direct conversations with USDA on how to improve access for our members and this new program hits the mark. We will now turn our attention to education and outreach to the fresh produce industry to ensure that all eligible growers will apply.”

USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue will discuss this new program during his keynote presentation at the United Fresh Washington Conference on Tuesday, September 22 at Noon EDT.