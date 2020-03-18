A Message from Chairman Michael Muzyk on Coronavirus/COVID-10

March 18, 2020; 6:45 pm EDT/3:45 pm PDT

Dear industry members,

First, I want to thank you for your support in keeping the food supply chain moving in these extraordinary times. Although my foodservice distribution company in New York has been devastated by the shutdown of the restaurant and hotel industry, helping get fresh foods to consumers through whatever channels available is my first priority.

Today, I took on the Chairmanship of United Fresh Produce Association in a virtual conference call Board of Directors meeting, not at all the format expected when we planned our annual Spring meeting where our incoming Board members and new officers are seated. As your Chairman, I can assure you our #1 priority today at United Fresh is supporting your company and your team in fulfilling our essential role in feeding America and feeding the world.

I wanted to let you know that personally as we all work together through this crisis. The value of United Fresh will never be greater to our businesses than it is today. I urge you to engage with the team and to read all of the information we’re providing to help your business cope with today’s challenges. Pay attention to the numerous steps we’re taking to facilitate continued trade from farm to table, ensure access to workers at every level, support your teams in continuing their dedicated service even in lock-down situations across the world, and build government support for sectors of our industry that have been devastated.

I also encourage you to participate in the new LinkedIn Produce Industry Coronavirus Resource Group we formed to connect with peers, share resources, questions and answers, and solutions to challenges we’re facing.

As I told our Board in concluding our meeting – we’ll see disruptions in different parts of our industry. We’ll see challenges that we’ve never seen before. But in my own business I take pride in being a winner. And our fresh fruit and vegetable industry will win.

Thank you for your support of United Fresh, and let’s keep the food supply moving!